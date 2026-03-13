Sportswear outgrows fashion as consumers wear wellness as a status

The market is not booming. It is polarising: consumers are buying fewer indiscriminate clothes and more items that signal health, longevity, and everyday utility.

The global sportswear market is forecast to grow at a 2% CAGR between 2025 and 2030, ahead of the broader apparel and footwear market, which Euromonitor expects to expand at below 1% CAGR from a $1.8 trillion base in 2025.

Euromonitor says the shift is being driven by a mix of wellness culture, longevity ambitions and more casual dress codes across work and social life. At the same time, consumers remain cost-conscious: 71% are concerned about rising everyday expenses, while 35% plan to increase spending on health and wellness. Among fitness enthusiasts, 31% expect to spend more on clothing and footwear, versus 24% of consumers overall.

This is less about more fashion than different fashion. Value now means durability, versatility and emotional relevance, not just low price. That favours sportswear because it sits at the intersection of performance, lifestyle and identity. Women are helping push the category further, as brands blend technical sports credibility with fashion-led collaborations to justify premium pricing. E-commerce is also reinforcing the shift, accounting for 32.4% of global apparel and footwear sales in 2025.

Sportswear’s edge will depend on execution, not momentum alone. Brands that win will pair technical product claims with community, local relevance and digital convenience, using AI to improve discovery without replacing the human and emotional side of fashion. In a weak-growth apparel market, wellness has become one of the few stories consumers still want to wear.