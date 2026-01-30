KARL MAYER opens world-scale textile innovation center to accelerate warp knitting, technical textiles & market-ready innovation

KARL MAYER has announced the opening of its new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTRE (TIC) at its headquarters in Obertshausen, positioning it as a global hub for warp knitting, technical textiles, and warp preparation.

The centre will officially open from 21–24 April 2026, coinciding with Techtextil, and will welcome textile professionals from across the global value chain.

A strategic shift toward textile-led growth

CEO Lutz Wolf described the TIC as a cornerstone of KARL MAYER’s long-term strategy:

“We are investing in innovation, quality and partnership-based development so that our customers not only remain competitive, but also gain access to innovative textiles that open up new business areas.”

With nearly 5,000 m² of dedicated textile space, the TIC is designed as a permanent ‘place to be’ for collaboration, experimentation and industrial translation of textile ideas.

“Unrivalled in the world”

Karl Josef Mayer, patron of the centre, emphasised the ambition behind the project, invoking the Medici effect:

“It’s about preserving and building up textile know-how and developing innovative textile solutions – a renaissance for the textile industry.”

What the Textile Innovation Centre offers

Inspiration hub

Curated showroom and open sample archive showcasing proven developments, future concepts and application-driven textiles. Direct collaboration with experts

Hands-on work with KARL MAYER specialists covering materials, structures, processes, machinery and end-use performance. From idea to near-market prototype

Support for customers, fibre producers and , from concept development to machine-made, market-ready textile solutions. Connected Textile Innovation

A neutral platform bringing together players , enabling cross-value-chain networking. Training & skills development

Integration of the KARL MAYER Academy, offering advanced training for technicians, brand teams, service staff and textile students.

Why it matters

The TIC reflects a broader industry shift: from machinery-centric innovation to textile-centric value creation. By shortening the path from textile idea to commercial application, KARL MAYER is positioning itself not just as a machine supplier, but as a co-developer of next-generation textiles—especially relevant for technical, functional and sustainable applications.

Bottom line:

The KARL MAYER TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTRE is set to become one of the world’s most influential textile R&D and collaboration platforms, reinforcing Europe’s role in high-value textile innovation while offering customers a faster route from inspiration to market success.