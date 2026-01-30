EU–India FTA Raises Competitive Stakes for Bangladesh’s Garment Exports

Bangladesh’s apparel sector is bracing for intensifying competition and price pressure in Europe after the European Union and India concluded a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will grant Indian clothing exporters zero-duty access to the EU market from 2027.

What changes with the EU–India deal

EU tariffs on Indian apparel will fall from ~12% to zero

The EU will liberalise 99.5% of imports from India over seven years

over seven years European companies are expected to save €4bn annually in duties

India gains a level playing field against existing duty-free suppliers

Why is Bangladesh exposed?

Bangladesh currently exports garments to the EU duty-free under the bloc’s LDC preference scheme, but this advantage will expire three years after LDC graduation (post-2029) unless a successor arrangement—such as GSP Plus or an FTA—is secured.

The EU already absorbs over 50% of Bangladesh’s garment exports, worth $19.7bn in FY2024–25, making it the country’s most critical apparel market.

According to Centre for Policy Dialogue, Bangladesh will become structurally less competitive once India enjoys duty-free access while Dhaka faces tariffs of up to 12.5%.

Market dynamics shifting

Oversupply following recent US trade disruptions has made the EU the main battleground

has made the EU the main battleground Buyers now hold greater bargaining power, pushing lower prices and shorter lead times

Rivals like India and Vietnam will retain zero-duty access through FTAs

Industry response in Bangladesh

Leaders from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the

Faster diplomacy with Brussels for GSP Plus or an FTA

Tax relief, energy support, and incentives to shore up competitiveness

Acceleration toward higher value-added apparel, not just basic items

Bottom line

The EU–India FTA does not hurt Bangladesh immediately, but it reshapes the medium-term competitive landscape. Without renewed preferential access to Europe, Bangladesh’s garment sector risks margin erosion, order diversion, and job pressure in its single most important export market.