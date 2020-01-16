Kelheim Fibres honoured with Green Shirt ranking in Hot Button report

Kelheim Fibres has been awarded the ‘Green Shirt’ ranking in the 2019 `Hot-Button´ report issued by the forest conservation organisation CanopyStyle. The Green Shirt ranking is a prestigious honour in the garments industry as it underlines the fact that the company is using raw materials sourced from sustainable sources and not from endangered forests. Most of the fashion industry values the Hot Button report as a reliable indicator for sustainability for viscose fibre producers.

The CanopyStyle initiative’s aim is that no wood from ancient and endangered forests be used to produce viscose fibres. The audited companies must prove that they avoid these fibres and have implemented appropriate rules and procedures to check the origin of the wood. Performance in the area’s environmental protection and innovation are examined and evaluated by qualified external auditors. The 2019 report will be made public in the first quarter of 2020.

“For years now Kelheim Fibres has consistently recognised the importance of sustainability and environmental protection. Now that resource saving and alternatives to plastics are of focal interest to the public and to the economy, our products are meeting with an even better reception from the market. Fibres produced in Germany with low emissions from certified sustainable timber meet the needs of customers seeking products that have a low risk of sourcing from ancient and endangered forests. “Having been awarded a green shirt in the Hot-Button ranking once again underlines this absolutely clearly,” says Matthew North, Commercial Director at Kelheim Fibres.