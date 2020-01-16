Ternua making stylish technical and outdoorsy garments from recycled materials

Ternua plans to continue developing garments for its Autumn-Winter 2020 collection under its project Redcycle in which it reuses waste from garments to make other outdoor-use technical garments by recycling them.

Redcycle is Ternua’s project in collaboration with the fishermen guild of Gipuzkoa and the support of the Basque government in which 12 tonnes of disused fishing nets were collected and transformed into ECONYL thread to make garments.

For the autumn-winter collection 2020, the company has designed 11 garments that will be made under this project, varying from very technical garments like pants from the Protech Series range or the mountain ski suit from the Adrenalite range, to its Climbive Series lines (bermuda shorts and pants), or Trekking (Uprightpant), to less technical ranges such as SpiritOutdoors (Ride-on pant) or accessories (SavetheWhales backpack).

Following the success of Redcycle, Ternua launched the Nutcycle Project in 2018. Under this project 500 kilogrammes of nutshells were collected from cider houses in Gipuzkoa and natural dyes were made from them. For the next cycle, this project has been renamed Colorcycle and 6 garments will be made using this dye. Two t-shirts, two sweatshirts, and a pair of pants have been chosen for this project from the SpiritOutdoors line.

This year, Ternua is launching another project – the Seacycle. Under this initiative, the brand has collaborated with AZTI-Tecnalia, the Basque Government (IHOBE), EKO-REC and Seaqual. Three fishing boats have collected plastic waste from the Basque coast that Ternua is turning into garments for outdoor activities. The garments are made with 30 percent plastic collected from the sea and 70 percent plastic from the yellow recycling containers. In Ternua’s next cold collection there will be 4 shirts from this project: two shirts in the Climbing Series line and two shirts in the SpiritOutdoors line.

These project give new life to disused recyclable material at the end of their useful lives and garments are made from them that are both outdoorsy and stylish. Ternua plans to continue on its quest to make technical, designer clothing from recycled material and for its Autumn-Winter 2020, it will showcase a 100% PFC free collection, with 100% organic cotton and 63% recycled polyester.

These garments will be presented at Ternua Group’s stand A3.506 at ISPO 2020.