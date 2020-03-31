Kornit Digital Introduces NeoPigment™ Robusto Softener Solution for Fashion on Demand

Kornit Digital a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced the release of its new NeoPigment™ Robusto Softener solution for Presto, the company’s system for digital, pigment-based direct-to-fabric decoration. Reflecting Kornit’s commitment to expanding sustainable, on-demand (i.e. waste-free) decoration capabilities to all corners of the textile industry, this solution eliminates a key barrier between digital, pigment-based impressions and the fashion industry—namely, a softer handfeel.

The new Softener solutions a product of the brand’s continuous innovation strategy, making Kornit technology the fashion world’s solution for on-demand proximity production. By streamlining the end-to-end process, these systems eliminate the need to predict demand and manage inventory, while supporting global sustainability imperatives. Offering vibrant colors, intricate design capabilities, and a fabric touch that is second to none, Kornit’s pigment-based digital print solutions require minimal space and labor relative to competitive offerings.

“The new Softener addresses the final sticking point we’ve encountered for high fashion and other markets considering a move to digital printing—and that’s the touch, the physical feel of the finished piece,” says Ronen Samuel, Kornit CEO. “Being able to produce precisely and only what is sold, and doing so in a manner that reflects the premium modern consumers place on community and social responsibility is the key to stability and growth in these uncertain times.”

Kornit digital textile print systems are GOTS and ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® certified.