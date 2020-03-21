World Water day, Jeanologia encourages all textile industry stakeholders to get behind its MissionZero

The textile industry today is responsible for 20% of the planet’s pollution. Within textile, jeans are one of the most sold garments and with the highest environmental impact during its production.

Enrique Silla, CEO at Jeanologia, has highlighted that “we believe and want jeans to continue to be an icon of rebels and freedom. Despite its dark era when it became one of the most polluting garments in the sector, with our technologies and re-engineering of jeans, it can become one of the most sustainable garments.

“From the natural fiber to the elimination of water and chemicals from the life processes of jeans, for example through the process of moving into circular economy, jeans will become the iconic garment of new generations, the NEW REBEL that wants to protect the environment and the plant.”

MissionZero: it’s time to take action

Aware of the importance of water in combating climate change, the company has brought to the textile industry a set of technological solutions, building an ecosystem of collaborators, and accompanying them on their way to producing with Zero water and Zero discharge.

With its disruptive laser and eco technology it is possible to increase productivity, reduce water and energy consumption, while eliminating contaminated waste and harmful emissions, guaranteeing Zero pollution.

Planet Before profits

Jeanologia’s vision is to be the vehicle for transforming our world, generating a positive impact in society through a new way of doing business where the end objective is not focused purely on profit.

To do so, last year it started an ecological income statement through which it measures cubic meters of contaminated water that, thanks to its technology and services, do not go into our rivers and seas. It is Europe’s first company to deliver an income statement of this type.

25 years working for the world

Since 1994 Jeanologia’s has been to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient industry through their disruptive technology and know-how. Their laser, G2 ozoneand e-flow system have revolutionized the textile industry. They offer infinite design and garment finishing possibilities, while saving water, energy and chemicals, eliminating discharge and toxic emissions.