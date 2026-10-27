Lectra white paper highlights agentic AI’s potential to transform fashion design, manufacturing and supply chains

Lectra’s latest industry study predicts a shift from standalone AI tools to intelligent systems that coordinate product development, production, traceability and commercial decisions across the fashion value chain.

French textile technology company Lectra has published a new white paper examining how artificial intelligence could transform fashion operations by connecting enterprise data, automating complex workflows and improving decision-making.

Released on October 22, 2026, by the Lectra Observatory, the report, The Intelligence Edge Is Here, argues that AI is moving beyond isolated applications towards integrated systems capable of executing multiple interconnected tasks.

From Generative AI to Autonomous Workflows

The study identifies agentic AI as an emerging technology capable of coordinating multi-step business processes with increasing autonomy.

Unlike conventional generative AI tools, which primarily respond to individual instructions, AI agents can analyse information, initiate actions and coordinate activities across enterprise systems.

Potential applications span five areas: product creation, manufacturing, marketing, traceability and cross-functional collaboration.

For example, connected AI systems could integrate demand forecasts, product specifications, material availability and manufacturing constraints to support faster product-development decisions.

Manufacturing and Traceability Applications

Lectra identifies opportunities to apply AI to production optimisation, material utilisation and quality management.

In supply chains, AI could consolidate information from suppliers, manufacturing facilities and product records to support traceability and compliance.

The report emphasises that accurate, connected and industry-specific data is essential for reliable outcomes. Fragmented databases and inconsistent information can limit AI effectiveness, regardless of model sophistication.

This finding aligns with a separate October 2026 ITMF–RWTH Aachen study identifying data integration, workforce skills and governance as major barriers to textile-sector AI adoption.

Human Expertise Remains Essential

The white paper incorporates perspectives from industry specialists associated with C.P. Company, G-STAR RAW, KIKO Milano, Launchmetrics and Lectra.

It advocates a human-directed, AI-enabled operating model in which specialists retain responsibility for creative decisions, strategic priorities and oversight.

However, the report provides no quantified industry-wide productivity gains or implementation-cost benchmarks.

For fashion brands and textile manufacturers, the immediate priority is integrating reliable operational data with existing design, production and supply-chain systems.

The next test will be whether agentic AI delivers measurable improvements in development lead times, manufacturing efficiency, inventory management and traceability at commercial scale.