Barmag expands digital academy to China as BCF yarn manufacturer adopts online machinery training

German textile machinery specialist Barmag is expanding digital training for bulked continuous filament production, helping manufacturers standardise machine operation, maintenance and workforce skills.

Barmag, a subsidiary of Switzerland’s Rieter Group, has introduced a Chinese-language version of its Digital Academy, extending online technical training for bulked continuous filament (BCF) yarn manufacturing.

Announced on October 22, 2026, the expansion follows three years of operation in English, Spanish, French and Turkish. The platform currently serves 450 active users, predominantly in the United States.

Chinese BCF yarn producer Taicang Universal Fibers Co. Ltd. has begun using the platform to train employees directly at its production equipment.

Machine-Specific Training for BCF Production

Accessible through the myBarmag.com platform, Digital Academy provides structured technical courses covering the operation, maintenance and repair of Neumag BCF S+ and S8 systems.

Training targets machine operators, process engineers, maintenance technicians and quality managers. The programme combines short, role-specific learning modules with technical guidance based on Barmag’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) expertise.

Courses can be accessed through computers and mobile devices, allowing employees to learn without extended interruptions to production.

Standardising Skills and Maintenance Practices

A central objective is replacing inconsistent, experience-based operating practices with standardised procedures recommended by the machinery manufacturer.

The platform incorporates progress assessments, examinations, certification and feedback mechanisms to reinforce learning and verify employee competence.

Access is managed at individual factory or company level. According to Taicang Universal Fibers Facility Manager Tom Yu, the platform supports employee development and more efficient equipment operation.

However, Barmag has not disclosed quantified improvements in productivity, downtime or maintenance costs resulting from the training.

Expansion into Other Fibre Technologies

Barmag plans to extend Digital Academy beyond BCF production.

Training modules for partially oriented yarn (POY) manufacturing are approaching release, while courses covering staple fibre processing are under development.

For synthetic yarn manufacturers, digital OEM training offers a practical route to workforce development and operational consistency.

The next measure of success will be whether participating mills demonstrate improvements in machine availability, yarn quality, maintenance performance and operator productivity.