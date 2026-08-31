Lefties puts denim at centre of UK expansion with Leomie Anderson campaign

Inditex’s fastest-expanding value brand is using broader denim silhouettes, aggressive pricing and celebrity-led marketing to challenge Primark and Shein as it enters the UK market.

Lefties has launched its new “Live in Denim” campaign starring British model and presenter Leomie Anderson, putting denim at the centre of its autumn womenswear offer as parent Inditex accelerates the budget chain’s international expansion.

The collection spans jeans, jackets, tops, skirts, trousers and culottes, built around indigo washes, wider proportions and coordinated head-to-toe denim looks. Leather-effect jackets, bombers and trench coats provide contrasting textures.

Denim moves beyond basic jeans

The campaign reflects a wider shift in denim merchandising away from dependence on a single dominant jean shape. Lefties is offering straight, relaxed and super-wide constructions alongside denim overshirts, skorts and statement jackets, effectively treating denim as a multi-category fabric platform.

UK prices illustrate the value positioning: reported examples include £17.99 skorts, £22.99 super-wide-leg jeans and denim jackets from £25.99.

UK entry raises the stakes

The timing is significant. Lefties opened its first UK store at Liverpool ONE on August 27, alongside its UK e-commerce launch. Reuters describes Lefties as Inditex’s most affordable brand, with 225 stores globally across 20 international markets following its UK entry.

Inditex is expanding Lefties while moving Zara progressively upmarket, effectively covering both premiumising and price-sensitive consumers. Lefties is also the only Inditex format currently expanding its overall store count.

Supplier pressure moves into denim

For denim mills and garment manufacturers, the strategy reinforces demand for fashionable washes, broader silhouettes, fast development and extremely disciplined costing.

The commercial challenge is particularly sharp: value retailers increasingly expect trend responsiveness comparable with higher-priced brands while maintaining sub-£30 retail prices.

The next signal for suppliers will be whether Lefties’ international expansion generates larger denim programmes and whether Inditex applies the same rapid-replenishment discipline that underpins Zara to its increasingly important value-fashion business.