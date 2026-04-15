LYCRA targets the Vintage-Denim boom with new stretch fiber launch at Kingpins Amsterdam

The new LYCRA VintageFX platform is aimed at one of denim’s toughest product challenges: delivering rigid, heritage-style looks in looser silhouettes without sacrificing comfort, recovery or shape retention.

The LYCRA Company has officially launched LYCRA® VintageFX fiber at Kingpins Amsterdam, positioning the product as a new stretch solution for brands and mills trying to capture the vintage-denim aesthetic without losing modern wear performance. The launch takes place at the Amsterdam show on April 15–16, where the company is exhibiting at stand B10.

The commercial logic is strong. Denim demand has been shifting away from ultra-stretch skinny fits toward wider-leg, flare, boyfriend and mom-jean silhouettes, where brands still want comfort but cannot tolerate excessive growth, bagging or poor recovery. LYCRA says VintageFX was designed specifically for this space, allowing mills to create more rigid-looking, heritage-inspired fabrics while preserving fit stability in areas such as the waist, hips and crotch.

A technical fix for a style shift

According to the company, the fiber works in a dual-core structure alongside LYCRA® fiber and uses a proprietary, patent-pending fabric application. During finishing, the new fiber shrinks under heat, helping control elastic extension, protect the fiber core and improve shape retention. LYCRA says the result is low growth, high recovery, less bulk, better drape and reduced seam slippage, even after industrial wash and bleach processes.

That matters because low-stretch denim has often forced brands into a compromise between authentic appearance and all-day wearability. LYCRA is trying to remove that trade-off and turn “comfort stretch vintage denim” into a clearer product category rather than a styling contradiction.

Beyond launch, the push is toward adoption

The company had previewed VintageFX at Kingpins a year earlier and has already started building commercial visibility around it. LYCRA’s own product pages say the technology is intended for denim and woven fabrics, and recent company materials also point to early brand adoption, including a JACK & JONES collection built with the fiber.

For mills and denim brands, the question now is whether VintageFX can become more than a show-floor innovation. If it performs consistently at scale, it could give the industry a timely answer to the market’s growing preference for vintage looks with contemporary comfort.