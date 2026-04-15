Pakistan sets cotton target at 9.64 million bales, but revival still looks distant

Islamabad has raised its cotton ambition for the 2026–27 Kharif season, yet the gap between official targets and field reality remains wide after years of weak output, low yields and policy drift.

Pakistan has set a cotton production target of 9.64 million bales for the 2026–27 Kharif season, to be grown over 2.16 million hectares, as part of a broader crop planning exercise by the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA). The same meeting also fixed targets of 9.17 million tonnes of rice, 9.77 million tonnes of maize and 80.3 million tonnes of sugarcane. The figures were confirmed in official and semi-official reporting following the FCA meeting chaired by Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The problem is that Pakistan’s cotton sector is starting from a very weak base. Local reporting says production in 2025–26 fell to about 5.607 million bales, far below both this year’s new target and the roughly 15 million bales achieved in 2014–15. That makes the new goal look less like an incremental improvement and more like an attempted recovery from structural decline.

The broader cotton balance sheet remains difficult. The latest USDA assessment forecasts Pakistan’s 2026–27 cotton consumption at 10.2 million bales, with production still well below domestic mill demand, implying continued reliance on imported cotton. USDA also estimates yields around 550 kilograms per hectare, underscoring the productivity gap that continues to hold the sector back.

Ambition is clear, but execution is the real test

The government says it wants to revive agriculture through mechanization, seed-system reform, cotton revival, value addition, better access to finance and export growth. It also says urea availability should remain comfortable, canal-head water availability is projected at 67.45 million acre feet, and agricultural credit could rise to Rs3.062 trillion in FY26, up from Rs2.577 trillion last year.

That policy language is encouraging, but Pakistan’s cotton revival will not be judged by targets alone. It will be judged by whether farmers actually receive better seed, stronger price signals, more reliable water, and commercially viable returns versus competing crops. Until that changes, cotton may remain a declared priority rather than a restored one.