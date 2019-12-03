Mahlo to present its measuring system for nonwovens at SINCE

The German machine manufacturer, Mahlo, will presents its latest offering in quality measuring system for nonwovens at the 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE) on December 11-13,2019 in Shanghai, China.

Frank Fei, Mahlo’s China representative, said that the production of nonwovens was fast becoming an important part of the Chinese market as well as through Asia. He said that Mahlo wanted to support manufacturers in optimizing their production processes and thus also the end product. Mahlo would be part of more than 500 visitors expected at the exhibition from around the world and would showcase latest trends in nonwovens production and latest developments in the field of quality measurement on running webs.

Mahlo will focus its energies at the exhibition to highlight its Qualiscan QMS quality measurement system, which is a modular system that also includes sensors and measuring frames, measures, records and controls critical parameters such as basis weight, moisture content or layer thickness over the entire fabric width. The Qualiscan QMS is capable of providing near-infrared measurement, white light interference or X-ray and beta radiation.