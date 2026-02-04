Mahlo upgrades weft straightening with AI—without forcing mills to buy new machines

By turning quality control into a feedback system—and making it retrofit-friendly—Mahlo is selling productivity, not just hardware.

As energy, labour and raw materials stay expensive, mills are being pushed into a narrow corridor: raise quality while cutting rework. The most valuable innovations now are those that pay back fast, slot into existing lines, and reduce waste rather than merely adding features.

Mahlo’s new Orthopac RVMC-20 plus advances its automatic weft-straightening platform with “double scanning” and AI-supported control. Two detection units—one at the fabric inlet and another at the outlet—combine Feed Forward Control (detect distortions before they reach the straightening rollers) with Closed Loop Control (measure the result and correct it continuously in real time). The aim is straighter fabric at high speeds, with less waste and more consistent quality.

This is an industrial logic shift: from “set-and-run” correction to continuous verification. In practice, that means fewer off-quality metres, lower material loss, and more stable downstream performance—valuable in segments where tighter tolerances and fewer claims are becoming the price of admission.

The sharper commercial edge is retrofit. Thousands of installed Orthopac RVMC-15 units represent an upgrade market: by adding a second scanning module, mills can access most of the new capability without full replacement. That lowers capex hurdles, extends machine life, and gives Mahlo a scalable route to recurring revenue—while helping producers defend margins in a cost-pressured cycle.