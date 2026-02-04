RUDOLF takes global control of Sanitized AG’s textile tech distribution

In a market where “hygiene” is now a compliance-and-brand attribute, the winners will be the ones who can industrialise scale, support and regulatory clarity—not just chemistry.

Textile finishing is being squeezed from both ends: buyers demand measurable performance (odour, hygiene, durability) while mills face higher costs and tighter scrutiny of chemical inputs. The quiet power in this environment lies in distribution—who can supply globally, document consistently, and troubleshoot locally.

From February 1st 2026, RUDOLF assumes exclusive worldwide distribution rights for Sanitized® textile technologies, completing a transition that began on September 1st 2025 and was announced in 2025. The two firms say the handover preserves continuity of supply and technical service under a single global point of contact.

For mills and brands, exclusivity reduces fragmentation: one commercial counterparty, one technical-service backbone, and (in theory) more uniform availability across regions. For Sanitized, it shifts the burden of global reach to a larger specialty-chemicals platform; for RUDOLF, it deepens “value-chain coverage” in finishing where functional claims increasingly decide shelf space.

The competitive test will be execution: faster sampling, clearer claims substantiation, and fewer application failures at scale. The portfolio spans biocide-free odour management (Sanitized® Odorex™, including OX20 with bluesign status and GOTS approval) alongside antimicrobial-based options (Puretec™, Silvertec™)—a mix that lets brands choose between “marketing-safe” and “performance-max” routes depending on regulation and risk appetite.