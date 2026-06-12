Marzoli Repowers Spinning Mills at ITM 2026: “Don’t Replace, Repower!”

“Designed to Impact” – Marzoli urges the industry to modernize existing assets for greater efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness

Istanbul, Türkiye – Amid rapid global changes and mounting pressures on the textile sector, Marzoli, a global benchmark in spinning technology and part of the Camozzi Group, delivered a powerful message at ITM 2026: “Don’t replace, repower.”

The company placed retrofitting and reengineering solutions at the heart of its presence, helping spinning mills maximize the value of their current machinery, extend equipment lifespan, reduce capital expenditure, and adopt more sustainable production practices.

Cristian Locatelli, General Manager of Marzoli, emphasized:

“Our main theme this year is ‘Repower.’ We are focusing on solutions that increase the efficiency and performance of existing production facilities.”

Marzoli showcased its advanced spinning technologies, including roving machines, ring spinning frames, and fully automated systems for the ring spinning section. The company also drew strong interest with its specialized nonwoven solutions tailored for personal care applications.

Navigating Industry Challenges Together

Locatelli acknowledged the tough global environment facing the textile industry and highlighted the critical role of platforms like ITM 2026: “The textile industry is going through a challenging period globally, and it is more important than ever for industry stakeholders to come together… ITM 2026 is an important platform that strengthens communication between manufacturers, investors, and customers.”

He noted the dramatic transformation the sector has witnessed since ITM 2024, describing it as “almost the end of an era.” According to Locatelli, the ability to interpret new trends quickly and adapt will define success moving forward.

Visitors responded enthusiastically from the very first day. Marzoli welcomed international guests from Uzbekistan, Egypt, Pakistan, Iran, Mediterranean countries, and beyond — a testament to Istanbul’s strategic position as a bridge between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Looking Ahead: Flexibility, Quality, and Modernization

Locatelli expressed optimism about the future, stressing that flexibility and high quality will be non-negotiable for businesses. Marzoli remains committed to supporting customers through modernization, efficiency upgrades, and sustainable technologies even beyond the exhibition. “We will continue to invest in technologies that increase efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness,” he affirmed.

Marzoli’s “Repower” approach offers spinning mills a smart, cost-effective alternative to full machine replacement — delivering immediate performance gains while supporting the industry’s shift toward circular and responsible manufacturing.

With strong visitor engagement and promising feedback, Marzoli has once again positioned itself as a strategic partner for mills seeking to thrive in an era of constant change.