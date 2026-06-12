Karl Mayer strengthens Turkish partnership at ITM 2026: Innovation meets flexibility in challenging times

HKS 4-M EL ECO and advanced warp solutions power trendy fabrics and performance textiles for dynamic markets

Istanbul, Türkiye – Karl Mayer once again affirmed its position as a trusted and innovative partner to the Turkish textile industry at ITM 2026. At Booth 303A, the company is presenting cutting-edge solutions in warp knitting, warp preparation, and technical textiles — all designed to deliver high efficiency, flexibility, and strong price-performance in today’s demanding economic landscape.

Bastian Fritsch, Senior Sales Manager for Türkiye at Karl Mayer, shared his expectations: “We are anticipating many visitors from Egypt, in addition to numerous Turkish customers.”

Star Attraction: HKS 4-M EL ECO

The highlight of the show is the HKS 4-M EL ECO, a machine that combines outstanding efficiency, remarkable flexibility, and an attractive price-performance ratio. Perfectly suited for fast-changing fashion trends, it is currently demonstrating the production of a trendy outerwear fabric featuring a striking crepe-on-crepe effect — also known internationally as flap fabrics, fırfır, or “beef tripe.” The textured surface creates a distinctive look with crinkled ground and crumpled textile strips that appear appliquéd. Lace variations are also possible on Multibar Lace machines.

Inspiring Textile Innovations for the Turkish Market

Karl Mayer is showcasing a compact but impressive range of new products highly relevant to Turkish manufacturers:

Velour, corduroy, and plain fabrics for furniture upholstery, plus terry warp knits produced on tricot machines.

for furniture upholstery, plus terry warp knits produced on tricot machines. Eye-catching curtains and fashion items from the latest TM WEFT with expanded pattern possibilities.

from the latest with expanded pattern possibilities. Open mesh curtain solutions from the HKS 3-M EL PLUS .

from the . Lightweight performance fabrics for sports and athleisure from the HKS 2-SE , offering excellent UV protection through dense structure alone. (A sun-protective jacket was recently unveiled in April 2026.)

for sports and athleisure from the , offering excellent UV protection through dense structure alone. (A sun-protective jacket was recently unveiled in April 2026.) Fashion apparel made from Tencel™ Lyocell and Modal fibers using Micro Technology.

made from Tencel™ Lyocell and Modal fibers using Micro Technology. High-efficiency shade nets produced on the new RS 2 Net .

produced on the new . Eyelash-Lace with 4-way stretch — a groundbreaking innovation from the Textronic® Multibar Jacquard Raschel machine, delivering figure-hugging fit, freedom of movement, perfect fit, and exceptional tear resistance.

Proven Warp Preparation Solutions

On the warp preparation side, Karl Mayer is highlighting two market-proven machines firmly established in Türkiye:

The universal Prowarp® sectional warping machine.

sectional warping machine. The versatile Multi-Matic warp sampling machine.

These solutions continue to set the standard for quality and reliability in the Turkish market.

With its strong focus on practical, market-driven innovations, Karl Mayer is helping Turkish and regional textile manufacturers stay competitive, responsive, and profitable — even in challenging times.

The positive visitor traffic and strong interest at Booth 303A confirm that Karl Mayer remains a key technology partner for the future of the Turkish and regional textile industry.