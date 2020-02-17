Matmarket partners with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products for Insite® Contoura Insoles launch

Matmarket has released its latest product innovation, featuring 25 percent plant-based Susterra® propanediol by DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. The Insite® Contoura insoles use the latest in polymer science and ergonomic shape.

Susterra® propanediol is a molecular building block that is a fundamental part of the material structure, and not simply an additive, which allows Insite® to reach new performance heights with a lower carbon footprint. Compared with conventional petroleum-based alternatives, Susterra® propanediol produces 48 percent less greenhouse gas emissions and uses 46 percent less non-renewable energy from cradle-to-gate.

“The performance and sport science properties of Insite® insoles are industry leading, and we are happy that Matmarket chose Susterra® propanediol to help make these performance breakthroughs a reality,” said Steve Hurff, vice president of marketing & sales at DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “In addition, Susterra® propanediol, a USDA certified 100 percent bio-based product, enables a lower carbon footprint compared to petroleum-derived materials.”

“We started developing with Susterra® propanediol for the sustainability benefits, however, we ended up integrating it into all of our products since the material performance alone outperformed our non-bio alternatives,” said Gregory Diharce, chief product officer at Matmarket LLC.

Through continuing research, Insite® insoles have proven to reduce hip, knee and ankle injuries by up to 36 percent when tested against footwear without ergonomic insoles. It is the first insole technology to measure the onset of fatigue to give brands the confidence of true, all-day comfort.

Insite® Contoura™ Insoles is a division of Matmarket, a global, product-based company providing direct-to-brand manufacturing and product solutions since 2000 with a diverse range of products.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a joint venture between DuPont, a global science company, and Tate & Lyle, a world-leading renewable food and industrial ingredients company. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products provides natural and renewably-sourced ingredients that enhance product performance.