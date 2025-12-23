Mazhar Mirza (Cotton Council International) discusses the role Cotton USA plays in enhancing the textile sector

Cotton USATM strengthens global linkages and Pakistan engagement at ITMA ASIA 2025

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Mazhar Mirza, Pakistan’s Representative for Cotton Council International (CCI) – Cotton USATM, discusses the organization’s strategic priorities, its global impact, and the importance of Pakistan as a key textile market.

TEXtalks: How significant is Cotton USA’s presence at ITMA Asia, and what are your key objectives for this year’s participation?

Mazhar Mirza: Cotton USATM has an extensive global presence, operating across more than 70 countries, and this reach allows us to remain at the forefront of the world’s textile supply chain. Pakistan is the second-largest user of U.S. Cotton, which makes our engagement here especially vital. ITMA Asia is a major international gathering where executive leaders of textile mills, technical directors, and decision-makers converge to explore new technologies and build partnerships. For us, this platform is invaluable.

Our main objective this year is to enhance our direct engagement with mills from Pakistan and the wider region. We aim to highlight the quality, consistency, and sustainability advantages of U.S. Cotton while strengthening our ties with mills already using our fiber.

TEXtalks: What role does Cotton USATM play in enhancing Pakistan’s access to high-quality U.S. Cotton and global market linkages?

Mazhar Mirza: Pakistan is a strategically important market for U.S. Cotton, and our aim is to ensure that mills have access not only to high-quality fiber but also to global business opportunities. Cotton USATM actively works to connect Pakistani manufacturers with international brands and retailers who value quality, reliability, and transparency.

One of our most impactful initiatives is organizing sourcing and matchmaking events. For example, our recent sourcing event in Bangkok brought together 33 global brands. Fourteen leading Pakistani companies participated and engaged in meaningful discussions and matchmaking sessions with top brands and mills. These interactions help build long-term business relationships, promote U.S. Cotton’s premium qualities, and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

TEXtalks: What message would you like to convey to textile professionals and mill owners visiting ITMA Asia 2025?

Mazhar Mirza: Pakistan’s textile industry is one of the most established and sophisticated in the region, contributing significantly to national exports and employment. However, to stay competitive, we must continue to innovate. Mills should be aggressive in adopting new technologies, upgrading quality standards, and improving service to global brands that source from Pakistan. It is equally important to explore new markets and expand the export product mix. Pakistan must strengthen its presence in European and American markets by offering more diverse, value-added products. Cotton USATM will continue to support this growth by providing access to premium U.S. Cotton, technical resources, and global brand connections.