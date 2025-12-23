19 C
Lahore
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HomeVideos

Markus Nienhaus (Trützschler Nonwovens) speaks about T-SUPREMA line’s quality and productivity

Videos

 

 

 
 
Previous article
Mauro Moro (CEO of Savio) discusses AI-Driven and Automated Spinning Innovations at ITMA Asia
Next article
Mazhar Mirza (Cotton Council International) discusses the role Cotton USA plays in enhancing the textile sector

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,990SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us