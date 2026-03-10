Milan Fashion Week’s denim says the wash is back

For autumn/winter 2026–27, denim in Milan moved beyond basics: laundries, coatings and archival nostalgia turned jeans into statement pieces again.

Milan Fashion Week’s autumn/winter 2026–27 collections suggest denim is shifting from quiet utility back to spectacle. The season’s recurring themes were distinctive washes, coated surfaces, varied silhouettes and a clear appetite for fashion denim with attitude.

What changed on the runway

At Diesel, nostalgia was staged at scale, with a runway surrounded by 50,000 archival objects. The brand pushed resin-treated jeans, flocked denim and felted tailoring made from scraps and industrial waste, while extra-long inseams with concealed slits turned denim into a styling device. Elsewhere, GCDS mined its own commercial archive, reviving long shorts, ruffled hot pants and jean-pantie hybrids. Philipp Plein added crocodile prints, crystals and logos; Des Phemmes layered waistbands and belts; Blumarine decorated low-rise jeans with chain jewellery.

Why it matters

The most important signal was not novelty alone, but technique. Brands including Fendi, No.21, Peserico and Marques’ Almeida leaned heavily on laundries, using overdyes, strong contrasts and tinted fades to reintroduce surface complexity. Even Emporio Armani adopted dirty tints and worn finishes. This points to a premium market that still values denim innovation through wash development, finishing and embellishment rather than cut alone.

What comes next

Amid the drama, a quieter shift emerged: slimmer legs may be edging back. MM6 Maison Margiela tucked straighter jeans into tall boots, while Gucci kept silhouettes restrained apart from a wet-look coated pair. Denim’s next phase may therefore combine two impulses: louder surfaces, cleaner lines.