Milliken tries to de-risk “PFAS-free” turnout gear with third-party proof

Fire departments no longer treat PFAS as a technicality: procurement now demands independent chemistry, not just NFPA boxes ticked.

“PFAS-free” has become a contested claim in the fire service. Departments want water barriers and durability—without the “forever chemicals” linked to persistent exposure risks. That has pushed suppliers to show evidence that stands up in a committee room, not just a lab brochure.

Independent screens find no detectable PFAS markers

Milliken says third-party testing by Forever Analytical found no detectable fluorine (used as a screening indicator for PFAS) in samples of three fabrics spanning the turnout-gear stack: Assure™ (moisture barrier), Horizon™ (outer shell) and Equinox™ (thermal liner), tested in December 2025. The same screening found no detectable bromine—a common indicator of brominated flame retardants—above the lab’s reporting threshold of 100 ppm. Milliken will provide the reports to departments that request them and include “Forever Analytical” in the request.

Compliance is shifting from standards to transparency

NFPA certification remains necessary; it is no longer sufficient. As states tighten rules around PFAS in firefighting PPE, buyers are demanding traceable, third-party data to avoid paying twice—once for new gear, again for regret.

Incumbents race to prove “absence”

Milliken says it will remove PFAS from fire-service fabrics in 2021 and points to big-city transitions (including San Francisco and East Providence) as evidence the market is moving. Expect more brands to publish independent screens—and for departments to insist on methods, detection limits and disclosure terms before signing contracts.