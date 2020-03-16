Mimaki announces innovative ‘Virtual Print Festival’ in place of delayed FESPA 2020

Inkjet printers and cutting systems manufacturer Mimaki Europe is holding an innovative online event – The Mimaki Virtual Print Festival – on the 24th of March, 2020 to replace the postponed FESPA 2020, which was to be held on the same day, but was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The event will feature a unique combination of information, product demonstrations, competitions and networking opportunities.

Replicating its original FESPA 2020 line-up, Mimaki will strive to provide the participants as many of the benefits of the original even as possible.

Mimaki Europe’s Senior Marketing Manager EMEA Danna Drion says, “While we cannot recreate the full experience of attending a FESPA event, we want to ensure that our customers and prospects still have access to as much of the latest product information and educational resources that we intended to share at FESPA 2020 as possible.”

Highlights of The Mimaki Virtual Print Festival include:

Industry Trends with Mimaki and FESPA: Mimaki and FESPA collaborate to present webinars on the current trends, address market challenges and present the latest business opportunities within the print industry.

Product Demonstrations: Short video demonstrations, showcasing the full benefits and capabilities of Mimaki’s latest technologies will be scheduled regularly throughout the event. Headlining the video series will be the versatile Tx300P-1800 MkII, which offers both direct-to-textile and transfer printing.

Virtual Coffee and Briefings: Existing or potential distributors and customers can arrange a 1:1 meeting during the event to speak with an experienced Mimaki representative to gain a more thorough, tailored insight into Mimaki technologies or discuss individual business needs.

Live Chat with the Experts: For those who have a one-off question or are unable to attend a full briefing, Mimaki experts from every field will be available to speak over a live chat during the first week of the event (24th March to 27th March).