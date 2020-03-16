Germany wants to enhance trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

A German delegation is set to visit Pakistan soon to explore business collaborations as the country wants to enhance trade relations with Pakistan, says German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF), Schlagheck said economic ties between the two countries are quite strong, but stressed the need for joint ventures for technology transfer so that Pakistani exporters could be increased by the addition of value-added products.

The ambassador said of the € 3 billion bilateral trade between Germany and Pakistan, the balance is in Pakistan’s favour and vowed to play his role in further enhancing trade ties between the two nations.

He lauded Pakistan’s abundant youthful workforce and said if they are trained and educated well by the two governments, they could play a vital role in Pakistan’s industrial development.

Schlagheck was happy with Pakistan’s record participation at Heimtextil 2020 with over 280 Pakistani companies participating in it. He said such activities are crucial for the enhancement of bilateral trade.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood outlined the business and investment opportunities in Pakistan and asked German investors to take benefit of these opportunities by investing in Pakistan. He cited the information technology and pharmaceutical sectors as other potential areas for cooperation.