Mimaki to participate at FESPA Middle East – continuing strong momentum in the region

Mimaki will be demonstrating its broad portfolio of cost-efficient, high-performing printing and cutting solutions to attendees from across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Mimaki, the leading manufacturer of inkjet printing and cutting technologies, announces its attendance at the first edition of FESPA Middle East (29 th – 31 st January 2024) in Dubai (UAE). As a key region for Mimaki, the company will join printing professionals from across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia in the first edition of the show. At its booth (1-C1), visitors can see a series of high quality, highly efficient products designed for the sign graphics, industrial and textile market, including the 330 and 100 Series alongside a series of cost-efficient inks.



Arjen Evertse, General Manager Sales, Mimaki Europe, comments, “In the last four quarters Mimaki has set the bar high with the largest market share in Sign Graphics in the Middle East and has seen an increase of 134% in unit placement in the region compared to the previous four quarters. 1 We look to continue and build on that momentum in 2024, starting off strong with our attendance at FESPA Middle East in January. With a portfolio catering to the needs of printing businesses in the Middle East, Mimaki’s technologies offer trustworthy and highly efficient solutions for the sign graphics, industrial and textile sectors.

The recently 3M Performance Guarantee awarded ink (LUS-210) will be demonstrated on stand by the UJV100-160Plus, Mimaki’s highly competitive LED UV printer



“As the first edition of FESPA Middle East, it’s exciting to be alongside FESPA as they embark on this new venture into what is proven to be a strong and growing market for print.” On the booth Mimaki will be demonstrating several cost effective solutions, including the UJV100- 160Plus, Mimaki’s highly competitive LED UV printer, which will be using the recently announced 3M Performance Guarantee awarded LUS-210 inks. The JFX200-2513 EX, a large flatbed LED UV printer equipped with 2.5D print technology, will demonstrate its unique ability to create applications with customised 3D aspects. For those looking to create wider-format prints with Mimaki’s UV printing technology, attendees can see the UJV55-320 in action.



The company’s solvent printer portfolio will also be on show, including the eco-solvent CJV330-160, which achieves a unique balance of productivity and speed to produce high resolution, durable prints for signage and the entry level JV100-160B, a solvent printer that allows companies to print high- quality and vibrant applications. The JV100-160B will be part of a full print and cut workflow demonstration, operating in conjunction with the CG-130AR from the CG-AR series. For textile printers, the sublimation printer TS100-1600 will be featured on the stand.



Decorated with a vibrant underwater theme, created using a wrap-around graphic, Mimaki’s booth seeks to immerse visitors in nature to encourage conversation on the industry’s environmental impact, following the COP28 event in November. Like in previous years, Mimaki will also celebrate customer success with a dedicated gallery, showcasing applications created using Mimaki’s sign graphic and sublimation printing technologies.