BTMA urges Bangladesh customs to stop mis-declaring yarn imports

A trade body of Bangladesh textile mills has urged Bangladesh customs authorities to curb misdeclaration of yarn imports through the newer land ports and implement stricter measures.

Media reports quoted sources at BTMA as saying that it is willing to provide yarn scanning machines to customs at its own expense to check out the import yarn count.

According to experts, misdeclaration results in damaging the prospects of the domestic textile industry if the right amount of customs duty is not paid on the imported yarn, it creates an unlevel playing field.