MISSION turns compression wear into a cooling category

The new collection suggests performance accessories are evolving from simple support gear into multi-function products that combine recovery, heat management and sun protection.

MISSION has launched its Cool Compression Collection, a new line of arm, leg and knee sleeves, plus a back wrap, built around the brand’s dry-to-cool fabric technology. The range is aimed at athletes, runners, workers and other active users who want light compression with added cooling and moisture management.

The hero product is the Compression Arm Sleeve, launched on March 15, 2026 at $24.99. MISSION says the sleeves offer mild compression, moisture-wicking, odor resistance, machine washability, and a “second-skin” fit designed to stay in place under clothing. The arm sleeve also includes built-in UPF protection, extending its appeal beyond sport into outdoor work and everyday heat exposure.

This is less a fashion launch than a product-positioning move. Compression has long been sold on circulation, recovery and muscle support. MISSION is adding cooling relief to that proposition, effectively turning compression gear into a broader heat-management accessory. That matters in a market where consumers increasingly expect one product to solve multiple discomforts at once: sweat, fatigue, recovery and sun exposure.

The commercial opportunity lies in crossover use. If cooling compression gains traction, the category could expand beyond athletes into outdoor labour, travel and general wellness. For MISSION, the challenge will be proving that “dry-to-cool” is not just a marketing phrase but a benefit users feel strongly enough to pay for.