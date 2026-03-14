EDANA unveils nominees for INDEX™26 Awards: Highlighting the next generation of nonwoven excellence

EDANA is proud to unveil the highly anticipated

nominees for the INDEX™26 Awards, the nonwoven industry’s highest accolade for technical and sustainable excellence. Out of a record-breaking field of entries,

these finalists represent the cutting edge of material science—from bio-based

hygiene fibers and PFAS-free protective textiles to revolutionary water-filtration

machinery. Each nominee has been selected by a jury of industry experts for their

ability to solve critical global challenges, including the transition to a circular

economy and the pursuit of enhanced consumer performance.

The jury recognized the technical ingenuity of ZUIKO’s approach, particularly how the machine merges two product attributes efficiently. They highlighted the asymmetric folding and tension-control mechanisms as practical solutions to a long-standing industry challenge. The innovation offers a new product format for consumers and provides manufacturers a method to produce it at scale without added complexity.

The winners in each category will be announced during a special ceremony at the INDEX™26 exhibition, the world’s leading nonwovens event, which will take place on the first day of INDEX™26, Tuesday, 19 May at 10:30 CET, on the EDANA stand. These awards serve not only to honor the ingenious engineering of the finalists but also to provide a roadmap for the future of the entire nonwovens supply chain.