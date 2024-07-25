Monforts offers differentiation to denim mills in Brazil

Finishing machinery specialist Monforts has appointed Uniferro as its new regional partner in Brazil. The companies will exhibit together at the Febratex exhibition in Blumenau in southern Brazil from August 20-23.

Monforts is a well-known name in the textile machinery industry, particularly recognized for its innovative solutions in textile finishing. Established in 1884 in Germany Monforts specializes in the manufacture of textile finishing machines, which are essential for processes such as dyeing, printing, and coating.

It produces Dyeing Machines, Finishing Machines and Coating Machines. Monforts places a strong emphasis on sustainability, developing technologies that minimize environmental impact and promote energy efficiency.

Monforts continues to be a leader in textile machinery, driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Their equipment is widely used by textile manufacturers aiming for high standards in fabric quality and production efficiency.

Monforts and its new partner Uniferro will demonstrate the technology provider’s Montex stenter dryers and Thermex dyeing ranges. They will also have on display its coaTTex coating unit, dedicated to air knife and knife-over-roller coating.

According to Monforts, customers in Brazil are prepared to invest in new technology and capacity expansion “to stay ahead of the competition in terms of sustainable, high-quality production”.

It said that Brazil has a particular strength in the denim dyeing and finishing sector and that its Thermex hotflue dyeing systems are already operational across the country, incorporating its Econtrol process.

Econtrol is a continuous process for the dyeing of woven cotton and cellulosic fabrics, especially denim, in which reactive dyestuffs are fixed into the fabric in a one-step dyeing and drying process, using a combination of steam and air. The entire pad-dry process takes just two-to-three minutes, the technology provider has said.

Its regional sales manager, Achim Gesser, has said: “Differentiation is the key in the highly competitive denim fabrics industry. Our lines allow users to be extremely versatile and respond quickly to market demand, while also allowing very short production runs.”