Yarn Expo Autumn, ideal opportunity for overseas buyers

Yarn Expo is a leading sourcing platform to both exhibitors and visitors, happening from 27-29th August. Suppliers from Asian and European countries showcase their latest collection of natural and blended yarns including cotton, wool, flax / regenerated flax, and man-made fibres and yarns, as well as specialty products including elastic, fancy and blended yarns.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is a comprehensive platform to showcase your supreme apparel fabrics and accessories.

There are plenty of business opportunities available to meet potential customer, explore new market opportunities, learn about next season’s trends, and add value to your business. It is currently one of the biggest and most comprehensive apparel fabric and accessories exhibitions in the world.

The show is also an ideal opportunity for overseas buyers to gain access to some of the leading domestic suppliers in the industry.

With both spring and autumn editions in Shanghai, the show provides an excellent opportunity for overseas suppliers to build stronger relationships in the region and increase their presence in the market. Yarn Expo Autumn 2023 attracted 510 domestic and international exhibitors and 20,297 professional visitors from around the world.

