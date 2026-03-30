Nearshoring is reshaping fashion’s supply chain, and Spain wants to be at its centre

As speed, resilience and compliance matter more than pure labour arbitrage, the logic of textile production is shifting back towards proximity.

Nearshoring has moved from a crisis response to a structural strategy in fashion and textiles. Instead of depending solely on distant production hubs, more companies are bringing parts of their supply chain closer to end markets in search of faster delivery, tighter coordination and lower exposure to disruption.

What is changing

The appeal of nearshoring lies in its balance. Unlike traditional offshoring, which prioritised low cost above all else, nearshoring preserves some outsourcing benefits while reducing the risks that come with distance—longer lead times, weaker communication, legal complexity and geopolitical fragility. In practice, this means shorter transport routes, quicker decision-making and greater production visibility.

Why it matters now

The shift is being driven not only by logistics but by regulation. European companies increasingly need suppliers that can respond quickly while also meeting stricter environmental and social requirements. That is pushing sourcing decisions towards nearby geographies where compliance, supervision and collaboration are easier to manage.

Why Spain and the Mediterranean matter

Spain is positioning itself as a potential hub within this new geography of production. Its location between Europe, North Africa and Latin America, combined with logistics infrastructure, manufacturing heritage and a strong fashion business network, gives it a credible claim. The wider Mediterranean is also being presented as a partial alternative to Asia for selected textile production, especially where speed, flexibility and lower transport emissions are becoming strategic advantages.

Nearshoring will not replace globalisation. But it is changing its map.