AUTEFA pitches lower-cost nonwovens expansion with LineONE at Techtextil

The company is targeting a market that wants more capacity and flexibility, but without the capital intensity of fully bespoke line investments.

At Techtextil 2026, AUTEFA Solutions will present its LineONE concepts as a pragmatic answer to a familiar industry problem: how to expand or modernise nonwovens production without taking on excessive cost or complexity.

What is being offered

LineONE combines AUTEFA’s existing technologies into standardised turnkey line concepts covering the full process chain, from fibre opening to web bonding. The proposition is not radical innovation, but a more balanced investment model for filtration, geotextile and automotive applications.

Two machines sit at the centre of this pitch. The UnilinerONE crosslapper is paired with the Stylus ONE needle loom, which is based on established Fehrer technology and designed for basis weights up to 1,800 g/m². With speeds of up to 1,500 strokes per minute, the machine is positioned as a productive yet durable option for both new lines and retrofits.

Why it matters

This reflects a wider shift in machinery demand. Many producers are still investing, but increasingly with caution. They want flexible systems that can support capacity growth, process upgrades and broader application ranges, while keeping capital spending under control.

The filtration-media order from Zhejiang Heading Filter Material in China suggests there is still appetite for full-line investment when the commercial case is clear.

What comes next

AUTEFA is also linking the concept to the sustainability agenda. Its compact airlay systems for fibres such as hemp, flax, jute and coconut target growing demand for recycled and natural-fibre applications.

The larger message is straightforward: in nonwovens, smart investment is becoming almost as important as smart machinery.