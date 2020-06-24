New ECODOWN® Fibers collection: Now from super puffy to ultra-light

Thermore entered the free fiber market with a bang in 2018 with the original Ecodown® Fibers line- the industry finally had a free fiber product that offered softness and warmthbut with excellent durability. In 2019 Thermore added color to the mix, and the wide success lead to opening a new factory in Asia to keep up with demand. Moreover, in order to guarantee quality of the finished products, Thermore launched the Ecodown® Fibers Factory Audit System, with more than 200 vendors in Asia being audited as of today.

Thermore firmly believes that blow-in fibers represent the future of the insulation market, and using Thermore’s advanced technology and know-how will be the key for the success of this category. “It is now time to bring the free fiber platform to the next level”, says a Thermore spokesperson. “Thermore is the first global insulation company in the world to expand blown-in fibers into a full collection, to fulfill most of designers’ needs and even dreams.”

The new expanded offer now includes the revolutionary Ecodown® Fibers 2.0, a super puffy blown fiber product suitable for wider baffle widths (up to 20cm). It offers amazing loft and visuals that are unmatched in the industry- still Thermore’s proprietary technology regulates the warmth and avoids over-heating, thus keeping users comfortable.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Thermore is launching the innovative Ecodown® Fibers Light, which delivers an extremely soft, yet ultra-light free fiber insulation that is 20% warmer than comparable products. Ecodown® Fibers Light is also highly packable, which makes it ideal for people on the go.

And of course, all Ecodown® Fibers are designed to be resistant to clumping, and they are made of 100% recycled fibers from PET bottles. When you add it all up, Thermore is offering a full-force product line with 5 different free fibers items. This new Collection of Ecodown® Fibers products have evolved to meet the specific needs of various markets and offers something for everyone.