New standards for e-textiles released for 2020

The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colourists (AATCC) has released its 2020 technical manual with three new standards incorporated in it. The association serves textile professionals by providing test method development, quality control materials, education, and professional networking for a global audience.

The new Test Methods (TM) and Evaluation Procedures (EP) in the 2020 AATCC Technical Manual are:

AATCC TM209-2019 – test method for pH and total alkali in wet processed textiles

Combined; AATCC TM210-2019 – test method for electrical resistance before and after various exposure conditions

AATCC EP13-2018e – evaluation procedure for electrical resistance of electronically-integrated textiles

The AATCC TM210 and AATCC EP13 represent some of the very first global standards published for e-textiles. AATCC EP13 is referenced by other international standards, including IPC-8921, a specification for woven and knitted e-textiles, according to the AATCC.

There are 29 revised test methods and procedures appearing for the first time in the 2020 AATCC technical manual. Additional standards were reaffirmed, editorially revised, and some were withdrawn. In addition to changes for clarity or formatting, several standards underwent significant revision.

AATCC grey-scale evaluation procedures, AATCC EP1-2018 and AATCC EP2-2018, include new figures and a new format for assigning specimen grades. AATCC TM130-2018t, AATCC TM179-2019 and AATCC TM207-2019 laundering conditions were updated to align with standard conditions in other AATCC standards.

Those with an online subscription to the AATCC technical manual have automatic access to new and revised standards as they are approved for publication. AATCC is known worldwide for its test methods and evaluation procedures, particularly those related to chemistry, colourfastness, laundering, moisture management, and water resistance. Each document is reviewed and approved by a committee of industry experts before publication. Participation in the committees is open to all. Varied perspectives are valued, and every submitted comment is considered in the development or revision of a method.

As always, the 2020 volume of the AATCC technical manual contains all 150+ current AATCC test methods, evaluation procedures, and monographs. The hard-bound black and gold book is a staple reference in many textile laboratories. The PDF version offers the added convenience of a search function and hyperlinks among cross-referenced methods