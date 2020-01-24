New Swiss thermoregulation fabric keeps user always cool

Swiss textile innovator HeiQ has launched new bio-based thermo-functional polymer products at Heimtextil 2020. The new products are new additions to the HeiQ Smart Temp range of fabrics that provide intelligent thermoregulation triggered by body heat.

In a statement, the company said the new technology adds dual-action cooling at contact to the already successful dynamic evaporative cooling technology. “Launched in 2011, HeiQ Smart Temp was a pioneer in intelligent thermoregulation technology for textiles. Continuous refinements of this product range have allowed HeiQ to be the go-to solution provider, as its technologies offer not only industry-leading dynamic evaporative cooling performance, but also ease of application and a friendly price point for brand partners,” the company reported.

As the demand for thermo-functional polymer applications continues to grow, HeiQ created HeiQ Iberia to focus on this product development. There are three new products (two more in the pipeline) in the range that all provide instant cooling from a bio-based thermo-functional polymer, and each product is optimised to perform on specific items such as mattress ticking or bedding accessories.