OmniBloq passes testing for Storm Cotton and Storm Denim

Cotton Incorporated has passed Bolger & O’Hearn’s high powered, storm-proof/breathable durable water repellent (DWR) technology, OmniBloq, after extensive testing at its lab and will be used as a DWR technology by Cotton Incorporated for its Storm Cotton and Storm Denim finishes.

Storm Cotton and Storm Denim are designed to combine the natural comfort of cotton with high performance characteristics normally found in synthetic materials.

Cotton Inc tested OmniBloq for repellence, breathability and durability requirements necessary to be an approved chemistry for apparel carrying the Storm Cotton and/or Storm Denim technologies. Highly durable, Storm Cotton technology is designed to provide a durable, water repellent benefit to cotton and cotton-rich apparel without compromising the breathability for which that fabric is known.

According to materials supplied by Cotton Inco, many water-repellent treatments can inhibit a fabric’s ability to breathe and transfer moisture vapour. The Storm Denim technology provides the same benefits, specifically to denim. Applied in garment form, the finish is said to allow flexibility for additional garment finishing techniques.