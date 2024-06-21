Next-generation plant-based fibers, innovative material for the next generation

PlaXTM gradually decomposes to the extent that it does not interfere with durability (at the molecular level), secreting lactic acid in the process. Lactic acid has a great antibacterial effect against bacteria and virulent bacteria, and PlaXTM also inhibits the growth of bacteria on the fiber.



PlaX™ is made from polylactic acid using the fermentation process of sugar collected from sugarcane, and can be processed into various types of fabrics by fibrillization. By changing the weaving method and blending materials, a variety of variations in fabric texture and functionality can be created. As a next generation fiber, added characteristics such as antibacterial properties derived from lactic acid are expected, while retaining all the characteristics of conventional synthetic fibers.



Lactic acid-derived antimicrobial activity

By utilizing lactic acid activity released from the fibers, PlaX™ can provide “antimicrobial activity” to control bacterial growth. The strong antimicrobial effect has been verified for Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Moraxella osloensis.



Sweat and damp-dry smells are also inhibited

PlaX™ has a anti-odor effect. A strong anti-odor effect can be expected for Moraxella osloensis, a cause of indoor dried clothes and musty smell, and isovaleric acid which is source of body odors and the smell of old people, etc.



Reduces stress on skin

Includes excellent quick-drying properties. Depending on the combination of materials, such as highly absorbent cotton, the fiber can demonstrate excellence in both water absorbency and quick-drying properties. In addition, since it is a static-resistant material, stress on skin can be decreased from various aspects.