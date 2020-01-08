Nigerian textile union asks government to establish textile ministry

The National Union of Textiles, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has urged the Nigerian government to establish a textiles ministry.

NUTGTWN wants the ministry to address the problems being faced by the industry and revive the sector. The unions said that they wanted the government to also provide patronage for fabrics manufactured by domestic companies this year.

In a New Year message, NUTGTWN President John Adaji and Secretary Issa Aremu said urged the government to create the ministry as a priority.

“The objective of the proposed ministry will be to regularly upgrade the textile value chains, improve labour productivity, maximise value addition and formulate strategies and programmes to enable the textile sector meet the challenges to attain global competitiveness,” Nigerian media reported quoting the message by the president and the secretary.