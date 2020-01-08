Knitwear exports grows by 8.69% in first five months of fiscal year

Knitwear exports from Pakistan grew by 8.69 percent during the first five months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year, as per the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period starting July up till November, 2019 around 51,240 thousand dozen knitwear worth $1.320 billion were exported as compared the exports of 48,315 thousand dozen valuing $1.215 billion during the same period last year.

The data showed that readymade garments exports during the same period also grew by 13.19 percent and $1.156 billion were reported by exporting about 26,181 thousand dozen readymade garments as compared the exports of 19,225 thousand dozen valuing $1.021 billion during the same period last year.

Textile group exports from the country increased by 4.68 percent from last year as textile products worth over $5.763 billion were exported as compared to exports of $5.506 billion during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, textile exports from the country also grew by 7.03 percent in November, 2019 as it was recorded at $1.177 billion against the exports of $1.099 billion during the same month last year. However, it decreased by 3.10 percent in the month of October, 2019 as textile products worth $1.214 billion were exported in the previous month.

During the period under review, 206,971 metric tons of bed wear worth $1.013 billion were exported against the exports of 180,960 metric tons valuing $968.151 million during the same period last year.

Whereas, around 76,210 metric tons of towels worth $317.484 million were also exported against the exports of 74,657 metric tons valuing $314.348 million during the same period last year.

In the last five months, cotton cloth valuing $847.106 million were exported compared to the exports of $880.050 million during the same period last year as it decreased by 3.74 percent.