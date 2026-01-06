Nike backs textile-to-textile polyester as Loop secures India offtake

Loop Industries has signed a multi-year offtake agreement with Nike, making the sportswear giant a cornerstone customer for Loop’s Infinite Loop India manufacturing plant, now under construction in Gujarat with Ester Industries.

Under the agreement, Loop will supply Nike with Twist, its virgin-quality circular polyester resin produced exclusively from textile waste. The material is designed to replace both fossil-based polyester and conventional recycled PET flakes across Nike’s product lines—addressing a long-standing weakness in apparel circularity, where most “recycled” polyester still comes from bottles rather than old clothes.

The Infinite Loop India facility is positioned as a climate play as much as an industrial one. Loop estimates that production at scale could deliver an 81% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions compared with conventional polyester, saving up to 418,600 tonnes of CO₂ annually. If realised, that would place textile-to-textile recycling among the more material levers available to brands chasing science-based targets.

Equally important for regulators and auditors, Loop says all Twist resin will carry full traceability, enabled by its proprietary chemical tracer technology. That allows Nike to substantiate textile-to-textile recycled content claims at a time when green-claims enforcement is tightening in Europe and elsewhere.

For Nike, the agreement reinforces a broader shift from experimentation to scale. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to scaling sustainable solutions that deliver both environmental impact and product excellence,” said Sitora Muzafarova, Nike’s vice-president for materials supply chain. Loop’s founder and chief executive, Daniel Solomita, called the deal a validation of the company’s strategy to make verifiable circular polyester commercially viable. The significance of the agreement lies less in the headline numbers than in what it represents. Brands have talked for years about closing the loop on polyester; few have committed to long-term offtake from dedicated textile-waste plants. By anchoring capacity in India—a manufacturing hub central to global apparel supply chains—Nike and Loop are betting that circular materials are no longer a niche sustainability add-on, but an input fit for industrial fashion.