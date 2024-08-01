Nineteen Pakistani textile manufacturers exhibiting at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition is celebrating its three-decade milestone from 27 – 29 August 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). In addition to visitors at the latest Spring Edition displaying significant purchasing intent, which saw a higher than usual 87% of international buyers returning on Days 2 and 3, overseas exhibitor numbers rose by 22.9%, with new exhibiting countries including Ethiopia, Indonesia, Peru, Singapore, and Spain.



A notable highlight is the participation of 19 Pakistani companies such as Kohinoor Mills, Mahmood Textile Mills, Reliance Weaving Mills, Soorty Enterprises will showcase at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel.



For three decades, Intertextile has been at the forefront of the textile industry, evolving alongside the ever-changing fashion landscape. To uncover the latest fabrics and accessories trends, the Intertextile Directions Trend Committee was established in 1998. Two years later, the first Intertextile Directions Trend Forum was launched at the fair. As the fair celebrates its 30th anniversary, the Trend Forum, a popular destination for in-vogue buyers, will unveil must-have fabrics for Autumn / Winter 2025-26. Under the overarching theme Human Intelligence, four key trends will be explored – UTILITY, CALM, PLURALISM, and PROJECTION.



In recognition of long-term participation, Mahmood Textile will be honored with a souvenir for completing 10 years at the event, underscoring the enduring partnerships and commitment to excellence that define Intertextile Apparel.







