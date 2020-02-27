Oerlikon manmade fibres segment holds technology symposiums in India

Oerlikon’s manmade fibres segment has hosted two successive technology symposiums in India where hundreds of managers and employees from local businesses took part to exchange ideas and information. The symposiums were held in Silvassa/Daman, four hours north of Mumbai and in Kolkata, West Bengal.

For more than a decade now, the Swiss Oerlikon Group has been hosting a comprehensive technology symposium at the beginning of each year in India around Silvassa/Daman, which is home to several Indian manmade fibre producers.

Fed from Oerlikon poly-condensation and extrusion systems, these companies manufacture polyester, nylon and polypropylene on large-scale installations with Oerlikon Barmag WINGS POY, WINGS FDY, IDY and DTY product lines and using Oerlikon Neumag’s staple fibre and BCF technologies.

The symposiums also included exciting podium discussion on digitalization, automation and recycling.

Clean Technology. Smart Factory

The focus of all events was on the latest product and service developments from the Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag and Oerlikon Nonwoven brands. With their ‘Clean Technology. Smart Factory’ motto.

eAFK Evo and WINGS FDY PA6 promise greater productivity

Philip Jungbecker, Senior Technology Manager for texturing machines at Oerlikon Barmag, presented the new Oerlikon Barmag eAFK Evo generation of machines. “The eAFK Evo promises superior speeds, greater productivity and consistently high product quality, along with lower energy consumption and simpler operation vis-à-vis comparable market solutions”, comments Jungbecker.

WINGS FDY is now also available for the polyamide 6 process. To this end, the new 24-end winding concept makes the efficient production of FDY PA6 yarns a reality”, explained Guido Dresen, Regional Sales Manager at Oerlikon Barmag.

The BCF S8’s impressive performance data

With the new BCF S8 production platform, Nis Lehmann-Matthaei, Sales Manager at Oerlikon Neumag, promised manufacturers of carpet yarns greater performance within this fiercely-competitive market: “Superlative spinning speeds, up to 700 individual filaments and fine titers of up to 2.5 dpf – our new system’s performance data and technological finesse are truly impressive. Our customers’ feedback on the new system is outstanding.”

Zero-waste philosophy successfully implemented

With the new VacuFil® recycling range, Oerlikon Barmag is now offering – in cooperation with its joint venture partner, BBEngineering – a zero-waste philosophy solution. It unites gentle large-scale filtration and controlled intrinsic-viscosity build-up for consistently outstanding melt quality.