Ikea’s to launch new collection celebrating ‘beauty in imperfection’

Furniture and home textiles retailer Ikea is to launch a new collection this month inspired by a Japanese aesthetic that finds beauty in imperfection and by nature. The collection invites customers to bring nature indoors “with a bit of greenery and a wabi-sabi attitude.”

The new collection is made completely from natural materials and “is about living a conscious and mindful lifestyle that is close to nature,” the retailer said.

The range of textiles comes in hues of green with verdant patterns and is balanced with furniture “that is good for your health, as well as the environment… Overall, this launch is about creating peace of mind at home, by having a meaningful relationship with the objects we surround ourselves with. We take extra care of our belongings, ourselves, and nature, knowing that we are all connected.”

The collection is made of 100% cotton procured from sustainable sources. Here are some of the line’s home textiles highlights:

Praktbräcka: This duvet cover and matching pillowcases feature a floral pattern inspired by 18th century patterns from the historical Musée de l’Impression sur Étoffes (Museum of Printed Textiles) in France.

Junimagnolia: This duvet cover and pillowcases feature a traditional floral pattern in a warm earthy tone, and are made from 100% cotton from sustainable sources.

Puderviva: These linen duvet sets are breathable to help users maintain a comfortable, even temperature all night – especially as summer approaches.

Rotfjäril: The whimsical butterfly-patterned cushion cover is partly made of ramie, a hard-wearing natural material with a slightly irregular texture. It is made to feel is soft, and durable, to feel like linen.

Käpphäst: The collection’s assortment of children’s textiles is inspired by traditional patterns from Swedish mittens from Lovikka to evoke a traditional Scandinavian spirit and features whimsical patterns of bicycles, elephants, teddy bears and trains.

Alpklöver: These curtains “are full of spring spirit with their lively pattern of green leaves.” These sheer curtains are sustainably made from a cotton-and-viscose blended material.

Hildigard: This deep-green, fig leaf patterned area rug features a soft, low pile on a performance construction, making it resistant to stains.