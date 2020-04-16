Oerlikon offer an intelligent all round, care free package

Just glancing at the new look of the upgraded service portal reveals what users can expect. The platform provides them with comprehensive digital access to all relevant information on their installed machine base by means of PC, tablet or smart device. Each and every machine park usually has numerous associated documents, ranging from manuals, circuit diagrams and 3D drawing-supported original parts catalogs, all the way through to operating instructions and final documents. myOerlikon.com continually bundles and updates this information, while also providing users with additional communications on potential machine modernizations and upgrades and on special offers tailored to the respective production system.

Real security during virtual shopping

At the same time, users can access the myOerlikon.com e-commerce platform, which operates in par-allel. Far from being merely a shopping platform, customers can not only place orders comfortably here, they can also send online inquiries to Oerlikon, view prices and warehouse stocks and track inquiries, quotations and orders already made or placed, among many other things. As a result of online access to original parts catalogs for the respective customer machines and systems, erroneous orders are a thing of the past. Log-in is secure for users, as are all transactions carried out using the platform. With this, Oerlikon is implementing real security for all virtual purchases. All data exchanged is fundamentally encrypted and hence protected against unauthorized access.

“With myOerlikon.com, we are supplying customers with a tool with which they can plan and steer all processes relating to maintenance, operation and spare parts provision for their machine parks – con-stantly updated, customized and available around the clock,” explains Ingo Scholz, Project Manager for myOerlikon & e-commerce at Oerlikon. “Here, users benefit from stable production performance, a high degree of operating reliability and optimized product quality,” explains, before adding “because high-quality end products and efficient production are dependent on the optimum condition of the system.”