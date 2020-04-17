ZDHC launches ‘dummies manual’ to breaks down textile chemistry

The ZDHC Foundation has today launched its Detoxing the Fashion Industry for Dummies manual, with the ambition of educating the broader industry and consumers on the topic of chemicals in apparel production and catalysing greater efforts to stray from environmentally damaging solutions in favour of new, best practice alternatives.

Written by Frank Michel, the Foundation’s Executive Director, the manual provides people with any level of understanding the opportunity to read up on the role chemistry plays in garment manufacture and learn how proven innovations enable a transition to a more sustainable future.

“We want to raise broad awareness to accelerate change and drive impact in production regions for cleaner water and less air pollution in textile and leather manufacturing,” Michel says.

With the launch of this guide, the ZDHC – which counts brands, manufacturers and chemical suppliers amongst its 160 contributors – is looking to recruit the entire industry and fashion lovers alike in a movement to clean up textile chemistry.