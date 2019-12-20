Oerlikon to launch BCF S8 for easier, better color separation

Neumünster: Oerlikon Neumag is set to present its latest BCF S8 carpet yarn system at DOMOTEX 2020 in Hanover. The presentation will be held at Stand A36 in Hall 11.

Multi-colored carpets are becoming increasingly popular and the desire for significantly more flexible color mixing variants for product differentiation is increasing. Oerlikon Neumag has focused on this and developed the BCF S8, a platform that leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to the color separation of tricolor yarns – from mélange to strongly separated.

Over 200,000 different shades out of three colors

The core component in this process is the new, patent-pending Color Pop Compacting Unit (CPC-T) for an even more flexible and even color separation. Individually controllable air pressures per color in the CPC-T provide a pretangling, which results in an accentuation of the colors and thus enables over 200,000 different shades.

Color Pop Compacting also for PA6 yarns

Until now, it was difficult to produce highly color-separated or accentuated BCF yarns from polyamide 6, but in the future, this will be possible thanks to the CPC-T. With its new design, the CPC-T is now also suitable for processes with low thread tensions.

RoTac³ tangle unit with extensive modifications

Significant technological changes to the RoTac³ tangle unit lead to even more efficient BCF yarn tangling. On the one hand, the nozzle has been optimized for flow so that the air pressure can be reduced by approximately 10% compared to previous version with the same knot strength. Furthermore, the nozzle bearing arrangements have been improved. As a result, either higher speeds or nozzle rings with a higher number of holes can be driven, which results in even more knots in the yarn.

The RoTac³ is part of the standard scope of delivery for the newer BCF S8. The tangle unit is optionally available for the single-thread Sytec One plant as well as for the three-thread S+ and can be retrofitted on request.

Oerlikon Manmade Fiber solutions for PET carpet applications now cover a range of 0.5 to 30 dpf

In addition to the BCF S8 technology, Oerlikon Manmade Fibers offers another system concept based on a POY and texturing process. This configuration is designed for a carpet and home textile product range, which is based on a very soft and puffy polyester thread with BCF-like properties due to the small dpf. The target is yarns with a titer up to a maximum of 1300dtex and typically over 1000 filaments. Typical products are, for example, a 1300dtex f1152 or 660dtex f1152 and 990dtex f768.

The machine concept consists of the well-known WINGS HD POY winder and the new eAFK Big-V texturing machine.