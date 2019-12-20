2020 to be busy year for Italian textile machinery makers

The Italian textile machinery manufacturers are gearing for a busy start to 2020 with two important trade fairs coming up very early in the year. From 7th to 10th January, Frankfurt will host Heimtextil, the most important global trade show for home and contract textiles. In Hall 3.0, the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Italian association of textile machinery manufacturers, will be present with a service centre designed to assist Italian manufacturers during the show, but also to provide information on the Italian supply to the visitors.

Soon after that, on the 21st to 23rd of January, Colombiatex, the main fair for the Colombian textile sector, will be held in Medellin. An exhibition area will be set up by Italian Trade Agency. ACIMIT member companies exhibiting in this area are: Btsr, Color Service, Fadis, Ferraro, Flainox, Itema, Kairos, Laip, Loptex, Mactec, Mcs, Mesdan, Ratti, Scaglia, Zappa. In Latin America, Colombia represents a market of considerable interest for textile machinery, especially for the strong development of local fashion sector, well known throughout South America.

Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT, says, “2020 will be a challenging year for our member companies, given the high number of planned exhibitions. We start immediately with two important events. Heimtextil is known for new trends and textile innovations. The drive for digitalization has distinguished the offer of our manufacturers for some years now. For this reason it is important for our association to be present in Frankfurt.”

Zucchi added, “Colombia is a country whose textile and clothing industry has grown in recent years. The fashion sector has established itself throughout the continent, thanks to its dynamism and originality. The presence of Italian manufacturers through collective participation is evidence of the value that the event and the Colombian market have acquired over time for the Italian textile machinery industry.”

The ACIMIT represents an industrial sector that comprises roughly 300 manufacturers (employing around 12,000 people), which produce machinery for an overall worth of around €2.5 billion, of which 83% are exported. Creativity, sustainable technology, reliability, and quality are the hallmarks that have made Italian textile machinery worldwide leaders.