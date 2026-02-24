Over 1,500 exhibitors: Techtextil 2026 grows in key future sectors

Techtextil 2026 continues to grow: more than 1,500 exhibitors from 49 countries present their products and innovations in Frankfurt am Main from 21 to 24 April 2026. Over 120 of them are first-time exhibitors. Texprocess is taking place at the same time, remaining stable with around 200 exhibitors – despite challenging market conditions. Together, the two events bring more than 1,700 exhibitors to the Frankfurt exhibition grounds.

With over 1,500 exhibitors from 49 countries, more than 120 first-time exhibitors and 16 strong country pavilions, including those from France, Korea and Switzerland, Techtextil in Frankfurt is once again the central meeting place for technical textiles and nonwovens. The Netherlands and Tunisia are also presenting themselves with their own country pavilions for the first time. The leading trade fair is also recording growth from European and intercontinental markets such as India, the Netherlands and Portugal. In addition, there are new exhibitors from Australia, Colombia, Nigeria, Hungary and Uruguay. At a time of recession, tariff pressures and geopolitical tensions, Techtextil brings together decision-makers from a wide range of industries to open up new markets, forge partnerships and accelerate the transfer of applications into practice.

Performance Apparel Textiles: Doubled exhibition space in Hall 9.0

Whether for protection, thermoregulation, insulation or cooling, performance materials must deliver at the highest level in extreme conditions – in workwear, protective and military clothing as well as outdoor and sports apparel. The Performance Apparel Textiles area (Hall 9.0) doubles in size in 2026, bringing together around 130 exhibitors from 13 countries, including approximately 30 first-time exhibitors. A special highlight is the live presentation “Performance Apparels on Stage” (also in Hall 9.0). This dedicated area showcases functional end products and wearables in action – based on materials supplied by exhibiting companies.

Top exhibitors: Concordia Textiles (Belgium), Getzner Textil (Austria), Kermel (France), Klopman International (Italy), Lenard (Spain), Noble Biomaterials (USA), Outlast and Prym Fashion (Germany), Textil Santanderina (Spain), and YKK Europe Limited Germany Branch (United Kingdom).

First-time exhibitors: DuPont de Nemours International Sàrl (Switzerland), Francis Dinsmore (United Kingdom), Heliotextil (Portugal), Khosla High Performance Textile (India), Osmar Buckle (Taiwan), Paskal Zipper and Fasteners (Israel), PPH Polexim (Poland), RTS Textiles and Stretchline (United Kingdom), Technitiger (Spain), and Xinke Protective (Netherlands).

Nature Performance: Sustainable material solutions

Customer requirements and regulatory frameworks are increasingly influencing material selection. At the same time, functionality, quality and performance must remain uncompromised. Under the Special Interest Nature Performance, Techtextil highlights exhibitors offering corresponding materials and solutions. The Nature Performance label is displayed directly at the exhibitors’ stands. In addition, visitors can use the online exhibitor search to filter specifically for this feature and identify relevant suppliers.

In Hall 9.1, Barnet Europe as well as CORDENKA (Germany), Kanpur Plastikpack (India) and Longcell Europe (Germany) showcase fibres made from natural polymers and other bio-based fibres. Corresponding fibres are presented by Calloni (Italy) and Senbis Polymer Innovations (Netherlands) in Hall 9.0.

Also in Hall 9.1, Fiacao da Graca (Portugal) exhibits yarns made from organic natural fibres, while Gülipek Kumas (Turkey), Inovafil Fiacao (Portugal) and Karafiber (Turkey) present yarns based on natural fibres. Belchem (Germany) complements the offering with inorganic natural fibres.

Textile Chemicals & Dyes debuts as a dedicated product segment

Techtextil, for the first time in 2026, brings together Textile Chemicals & Dyes within a dedicated product segment – responding to growing demand from users and the desire among suppliers for a clearly structured, centralised platform. More than 30 exhibitors from eleven countries present their products in Hall 9.0.

The consolidation creates shorter distances: Textile Chemicals & Dyes are located in direct proximity to Fibres, Yarns and Performance Apparel Textiles. This makes it easier for suppliers, manufacturers and users to connect, align requirements more efficiently and develop solutions together. The segment is relevant for applications ranging from outdoor and protective clothing to industrial and automotive uses, as well as aerospace, medical technology, filtration and construction.

Exhibitors include Archroma (Switzerland), CHT (Germany), CTF2000 (Belgium), EMS-Chemie (Switzerland), Icap – Sira Chemicals and Polymers and IMA (Italy), Interplast Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret (Turkey), Livinguard (Switzerland), Novotex (Italy), Rudolf and Schill+Seilacher (Germany), Sarex Chemicals (India), Schmits Chemical and Tanatex Chemicals (Netherlands).