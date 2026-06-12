Saurer powers flexibility at ITM 2026: “From bale to yarn” – the smart choice for turkish mills

E³ machines, Autocoro 11 Duo Sliver Feeding, and Multilot technology help spinning mills thrive amid market volatility

Istanbul, Türkiye – As one of Saurer’s most important markets for decades, Türkiye once again welcomed the company at ITM 2026, where Saurer is demonstrating how modern spinning technology delivers unmatched flexibility — from bale to yarn. Exhibiting in Hall 7, Booth 709A, Saurer is showing mills how to stay agile, efficient, and competitive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Five Spinning Systems – One Trusted Partner

Saurer stands out as the only supplier in the industry offering all five end-spinning systems, giving customers complete freedom to design their optimal yarn production layout:

Ring Spinning : Zinser 51

: Zinser 51 Compact Spinning : Zinser 51 Zpact FX

: Zinser 51 Zpact FX Worsted Spinning : Zinser 451

: Zinser 451 Air Spinning : Autoairo

: Autoairo Rotor Spinning: Autocoro 11 & BD 8

All machines follow Saurer’s proven E³ concept — optimised for Energy-saving, Economics, and Ergonomics — delivering real, measurable value to spinning mills.

The company’s comprehensive pre-spinning portfolio further supports both high-volume mass production and flexible small lots, with advanced opening, carding, and digital control technologies ensuring superior sliver quality.

Game-Changing Highlights at the Booth

Autocoro 11 with Duo Sliver Feeding A true highlight at ITM 2026! Two opening rollers allow two slivers to be blended directly on the machine — adjustable in the smallest increments. This innovation enables cost-effective production of coloured mélange yarns, even in smaller batches, with maximum reproducibility. It’s a revolution for mills that need to quickly respond to fashion trends, custom orders, or process recycled materials.

Multilot Function & Fancynation Software Multiple lots can run simultaneously on a single machine across rotor, air-jet, twisting, and cabling processes. Short set-up times keep production in step with fast-changing market demands. With Fancynation software, mills can easily produce any fancy yarns on ring and rotor machines — opening new opportunities for product differentiation.

Digitalisation and Automation for the Future

Saurer is also showcasing its Senses Mill digital control and monitoring solution, which provides real-time data for faster, smarter production decisions. On the automation front, the company’s long experience with doffers and automatic doffing is now enhanced with external solutions such as Bobbin Transport Systems (BTS), AGVs, and cobots.

A standout innovation is the new Hunter S1 can-transport AGV, designed to efficiently move sliver cans from draw frames to roving or rotor spinning machines.

With its strong focus on flexibility, sustainability, and modernisation, Saurer continues to strengthen its partnership with the Turkish textile industry and regional players. For spinning mills looking to maximise existing assets while preparing for the future, Saurer’s “flexibility from bale to yarn” approach offers a powerful competitive edge at ITM 2026 and beyond.