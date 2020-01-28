Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference Begins in Nairobi

The Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan is proud to host a two-day conference, ‘Pakistan – Africa Trade Development Conference’ under the banner of ‘Look Africa Policy initiative,’ in Nairobi with an aim to promote trade with Africa.

More than 200 delegates from 20 African countries including Pakistan, Kenya, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi are participating in the conference which is organized by Pakistan Mission abroad.

Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, are leading the Pakistani delegation. The event will be inaugurated by Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya. The Foreign Minister and Trade Minister of Kenya are also attending the conference whereas the Kenyan government would provide full support for the event. The State Minister of Trade from Uganda is also participating in it.

Over 100 delegates from major export sectors of Pakistan are also taking part in the event. The topics of Pak- African trade relations with respect to banking, transportation channels, and tariff and non-tariff issues will be discussed here. A presentation on, ‘business and investment opportunities in Pakistan’ along with sector-wise presentation by Pakistani businessmen, African trading representatives and official business meetings are key highlights of the conference.